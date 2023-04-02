Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 28th total of 613,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.
Masonite International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DOOR traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.77. The company had a trading volume of 185,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,009. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $96.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Masonite International
In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,323,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
