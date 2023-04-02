Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 28th total of 613,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.77. The company had a trading volume of 185,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,009. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $96.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,323,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.