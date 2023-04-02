McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,449 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after acquiring an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after acquiring an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.16.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.61. 2,902,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,851. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

