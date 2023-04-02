Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $80.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

