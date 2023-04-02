Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,185,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

MDT stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,561,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,613. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

