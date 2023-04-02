Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises 1.2% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,200,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Long Term Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of TPL traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,701.02. 69,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,249. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,819.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,102.62. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,250.01 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

