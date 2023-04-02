Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 2.0% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,204,000 after buying an additional 216,740 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Shares of MO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,711,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,646,459. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

