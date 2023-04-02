Metawar Trading Down 14.5% This Week (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Metawar has a total market cap of $72.14 million and approximately $1.62 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metawar

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.0003435 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

