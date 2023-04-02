Meter Governance Trading Down 2.5% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $49.54 million and $176,884.32 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.91 or 0.00010492 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003589 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,151,162 coins and its circulating supply is 17,013,378 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,145,116 with 17,011,329 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.85213068 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $126,403.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.