Metis One Day Trading Volume Hits $35,117.89 (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Metis has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Metis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $35,117.89 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metis Token Profile

Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

