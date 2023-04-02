MOBLAND 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $101,645.23 (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, MOBLAND has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MOBLAND token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $101,645.23 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

