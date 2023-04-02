Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $12.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
