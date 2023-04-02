Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

