Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $12.60.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natural Alternatives International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.