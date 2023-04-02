Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Price Performance
Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $12.60.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.
Further Reading
