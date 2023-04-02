Navcoin Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0866 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $16,233.05 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00075688 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00151454 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00037974 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00039954 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000199 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003618 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,834,313 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

