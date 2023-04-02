nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Bank of America

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of nCino from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. nCino has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 0.36.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,439.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,882,439.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,445 shares of company stock worth $514,063. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of nCino by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733,676 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of nCino by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of nCino by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in shares of nCino by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of nCino by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 601,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,000 after purchasing an additional 211,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

