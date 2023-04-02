Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $132.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $124.00.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $101.22 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,823 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,761 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,333,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.