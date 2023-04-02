New Perspectives Inc Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 920 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Amgen accounts for 0.2% of New Perspectives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $241.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.49. The stock has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.