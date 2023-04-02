NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.1% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $122.64 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $190.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

