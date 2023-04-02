NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday.

NORMA Group Stock Performance

ETR NOEJ opened at €21.76 ($23.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $693.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €13.15 ($14.14) and a 1-year high of €28.40 ($30.54).

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

