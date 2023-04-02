Northland Securities Lowers FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Price Target to $4.00

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FGI Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FGI opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. FGI Industries has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $18.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FGI Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FGI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in FGI Industries by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 790,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 208,360 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.