Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 200,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,840,000 after acquiring an additional 105,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $222.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.17 and its 200-day moving average is $235.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

