Oak Harvest Investment Services Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE CAT opened at $228.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.03 and its 200 day moving average is $224.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.