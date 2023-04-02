Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.73.

LULU opened at $364.19 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

