Oak Harvest Investment Services Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $412.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.35. The company has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

