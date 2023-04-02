Oak Harvest Investment Services Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.5% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

