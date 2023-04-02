Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New $5.38 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 44,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.94. 25,440,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,832,566. The company has a market cap of $549.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.