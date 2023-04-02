Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Reduced by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $2,702,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

