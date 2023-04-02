OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Achieves $210.05 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $210.05 million and $46.01 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00005334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00061358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018005 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003006 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000192 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

