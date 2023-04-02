Ontology Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $202.50 million and $13.37 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,774.21 or 0.06383139 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00060781 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00021088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.