Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cintas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $12.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.65. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $12.80 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.73.

CTAS opened at $462.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.49. Cintas has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,922,000 after buying an additional 51,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,376,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

