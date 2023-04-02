Oppenheimer Increases Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target to $47.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BMEA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BMEA opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $918.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of -1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $36.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 553.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.