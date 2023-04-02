OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Up 2.8 %

OPHC opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.20% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

