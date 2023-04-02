Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $92.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

