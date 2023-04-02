Orchid (OXT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.50 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Orchid has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $60.28 million and $1.50 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00029518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017959 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,190.38 or 0.99939082 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

