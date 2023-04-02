Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the February 28th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ørsted A/S Trading Up 0.5 %

Ørsted A/S stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 66,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,702. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12.

Ørsted A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.4291 dividend. This is a boost from Ørsted A/S’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNNGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $711.75.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

