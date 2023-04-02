Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the February 28th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Ørsted A/S Trading Up 0.5 %
Ørsted A/S stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 66,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,702. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12.
Ørsted A/S Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.4291 dividend. This is a boost from Ørsted A/S’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2.66%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Ørsted A/S
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ørsted A/S (DNNGY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.