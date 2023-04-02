Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OMI. Citigroup cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.20.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $45.34.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 307.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 630.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

