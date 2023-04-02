Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 30,547 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,561,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

