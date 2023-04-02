Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.68 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 129,032.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 40,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.33. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.07.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Recommended Stories

