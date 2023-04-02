Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,047 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. 631,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

