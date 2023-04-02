Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 547 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 626 Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.10. 2,986,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,701. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.45 and a 200-day moving average of $195.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

