Paradiem LLC Sells 2,956 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Paradiem LLC cut its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in onsemi by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in onsemi by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi Stock Up 0.6 %

ON stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.75.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

onsemi Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.