Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a C$52.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a neutral rating and set a C$52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$51.87.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$43.78 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$40.82 and a 1-year high of C$53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

About Pembina Pipeline

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 50.58%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

