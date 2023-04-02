Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.42.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $278.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,644.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $283.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.58 and its 200 day moving average is $222.11.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,526,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,877 shares of company stock worth $7,272,190. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 20,679 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Penumbra by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Penumbra by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 181,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,350,000 after acquiring an additional 37,571 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

