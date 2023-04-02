Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.73.
Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:DOC opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.83.
Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 40,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 225,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
