Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 40,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 225,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

