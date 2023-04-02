Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,652 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 1.3% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after acquiring an additional 589,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,875,000 after acquiring an additional 190,321 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PXD traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $204.24. 1,889,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.20 and a 200 day moving average of $228.95. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.