Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.8% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,439,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.0 %

META stock opened at $211.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $549.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.