Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 717,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 63,562 shares in the last quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 251,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQJ opened at $25.50 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

