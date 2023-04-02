Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $16,828,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $16,665,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 346.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 125,741 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $132.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.35. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $104.62 and a 1 year high of $152.92.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

