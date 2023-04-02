Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $320.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.19.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

