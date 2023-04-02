Polymath Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $157.66 million and $199,747.29 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

