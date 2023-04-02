Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

PRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $172.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.39 and its 200 day moving average is $149.19. Primerica has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $195.69.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $210,472,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Primerica by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Primerica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,142,000 after acquiring an additional 174,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Primerica by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

